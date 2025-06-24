Severance Hospital in Seoul has received a wave of donations from ordinary citizens following BTS member Suga’s donation of 5 billion won ($366 million) to support a new autism treatment center.

The hospital said Tuesday that the additional donations from individuals have surpassed 200 million won in just one day after the K-pop superstar's generous donation was made public on Monday.

Although it is unclear exactly how much of the donations came from K-pop fans, it was reported that inquiries poured in from BTS’ devoted fanbase, Army, on how to contribute. This followed Suga’s participation in the center’s groundbreaking ceremony.

In reaction to the inquiries, the Severance Hospital added a quick link for donations to the autism center project on its homepage. Within six hours and 30 minutes, contributions reached 100 million won.

Suga, 32, recently discharged from mandatory military service, donated 5 billion won to support the center, which is dedicated to supporting children with autism spectrum disorder. The center is scheduled to open in September.