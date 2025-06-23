Suga of BTS donated 5 billion won (US$ 3.62 million) to establish a treatment center dedicated for children with autism spectrum disorder.

The artist partnered with Severance Hospital in Seoul to build a treatment facility and held a groundbreaking ceremony, the hospital announced Monday.

The clinic is slated to open in September, providing language, psychological and behavioral therapies and care for young patients with autism. It will also offer programs that combine musical elements with existing social skills training curriculum, jointly developed by a pediatric psychiatry professor and Suga over the past seven months.

Meanwhile, he was discharged Saturday after completing his mandatory military service as a social agent. On the day of discharge, he said hello to fans via a fandom application and apologized again for letting them down, referring to his drinking and driving with an e-scooter last year.