Group to return with labelmate Tomorrow X Together in mid-March, according to another source Big Hit Music says comeback schedule for boy group has yet to be finalized

BTS is set to make its long-awaited full-group comeback in March next year, multiple industry sources confirmed to The Korea Herald.

With all seven members completing their mandatory 18-month military service by this weekend — Suga is scheduled for discharge on Saturday — speculation has been mounting among fans and the wider K-pop industry over when the group would reunite and resume full-scale activities.

“BTS’ comeback date is set for March next year,” a Hybe official confirmed through The Korea Herald’s source recently.

Two additional sources based overseas also said the biggest K-pop act in history is preparing to return as a full group early next year.

“While the exact date is unknown, I think it will be mid-March. I heard BTS is returning in the same month as their brother group Tomorrow X Together,” one source told The Korea Herald. “It could be BTS first, then TXT — or the other way around.”

Another source said that Enhypen, a boy group under Belift Lab, had initially planned its comeback for March, but moved it to January to avoid overlapping with BTS’ return. Belift Lab is a Hybe subsidiary under its multilabel system along with Big Hit Music, which manages BTS.

Big Hit said no confirmation has been made on the group‘s comeback schedule.

While March may seem distant, Hybe CEO Lee Jae-sang previously signaled a longer timeline during the company’s shareholder meeting in March this year. He stated that the BTS members would need time for preparation and creative work after their military discharge.

“We’re preparing alongside top-tier producers, but the artists also need time to reflect and prepare,” Lee said.

Meanwhile, Jin is scheduled to kick off his solo fan concert tour “Runseokjin_EP.Tour” starting June 28-29 in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. The tour will take him to nine cities, including Chiba and Osaka in Japan, Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa and Newark in the US, as well as London and Amsterdam, with 18 shows planned through Aug. 10 — making a BTS comeback this year unlikely.

However, industry insiders see a possibility of a prerelease single or other project dropping before the group’s official return.

[단독] 방탄소년단, 내년 3월 완전체 컴백…하이브 관계자 “복귀 시점 정해져”

그룹 방탄소년단(BTS)이 내년 3월 완전체로 돌아올 전망이다.

하이브 소속사 관계자를 포함한 복수의 업계 관계자들이 최근 코리아헤럴드에 “BTS의 컴백 시점이 내년 3월로 정해졌다”고 전했다.

오는 토요일 슈가의 소집해제를 끝으로 멤버 전원이 18개월간의 군 복무를 마치게 되면서, BTS의 활동 재개 시점에 대한 기대감이 높아지고 있다.

해외에 기반을 둔 또 다른 관계자는 “정확한 날짜는 정해지지 않았지만 3월 중순이 될 가능성이 크다”며 “형제 그룹인 투모로우바이투게더(TXT)와 같은 시기에 돌아올 것으로 들었다. BTS가 먼저일 수도 있고, TXT가 먼저일 수도 있다”고 밝혔다.

또 다른 소식통에 따르면 하이브 산하 빌리프랩 소속 보이그룹 엔하이픈은 당초 내년 3월 컴백을 계획했으나, BTS와의 일정이 겹치는 것을 피하기 위해 컴백 시기를 1월로 앞당겼다. BTS가 소속된 빅히트뮤직 역시 하이브의 멀티 레이블 체제에 속해 있다.

이와 관련해 빅히트뮤직은 “컴백 일정은 확정된 바 없다”고 밝혔다.

3월이라는 시점이 아직 9개월여 남아 있는 만큼 다소 늦은 복귀처럼 느껴질 수 있지만, 하이브 이재상 대표는 지난 3월 주주총회에서 “멤버들이 전역 후 준비와 창작을 위한 시간이 필요하다”고 밝힌 바 있다.

이 대표는 “최상위급 프로듀서들과 함께 준비하고 있지만, 아티스트들도 자신을 돌아보고 정비하는 시간이 필요하다”고 전했다.

한편, 맏형 진은 오는 6월 28~29일 경기도 고양에서 솔로 팬 콘서트 투어 ‘Runseokjin_EP.Tour’의 포문을 연다. 이번 투어는 일본 지바·오사카, 미국 애너하임·댈러스·탬파·뉴어크, 영국 런던, 네덜란드 암스테르담 등 9개 도시에서 총 18회에 걸쳐 8월 10일까지 이어진다. 이에 따라 연내 완전체 컴백 가능성은 낮은 상황이다.

다만 업계 일각에선 정식 컴백에 앞서 선공개 싱글이나 별도 프로젝트가 먼저 공개될 가능성도 제기되고 있다.