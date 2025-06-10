Fans from around the world flock to Seoul to celebrate the stars' return

CHUNCHEON, Gangwon Province — BTS members RM and V completed their mandatory military service Tuesday morning, emerging in uniform at a sports park in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, after 18 months of enlistment.

RM, wearing sunglasses, appeared playing the soundtrack from the Japanese anime “Detective Conan” on a saxophone. V followed with a broad smile and a large bouquet in hand.

The two stood before the press and saluted before shouting “Chungseong!” (loyalty) and “Pilseung!” (victory) to mark the end of their service.

“I’m Sergeant Kim Nam-joon of the 15th Division military band, officially discharged today. I’m finally out,” RM said. “Honestly, I think we might’ve served one of the shortest military terms in history. The conditions have improved a lot. There were tough and painful moments, of course, but during our service, I came to deeply appreciate the many people who have protected this country,” he said.

He continued, “It was a meaningful time where I could grow closer to fellow soldiers who had already completed their service.”

“I want to thank Army (BTS fan name) for waiting for us,” he added. “Now, I’m ready to hit the ground running again as RM of BTS. Thank you to everyone who waited and looked after us.”

V followed with a salute, saying, “Sergeant Kim Tae-hyung, honorably discharged. Loyalty.”

He added, “It was a time for me to reset both physically and mentally. I really want to run to Army as soon as I can. Thank you for waiting for us during our military service. If you can wait just a little longer, I promise to return with an amazing performance.”

Looking ahead, RM expressed excitement for what is next.

“What I want to do most is perform. I’ll work hard on the next album and return to the stage soon,” he said with a smile. “No more going back to base — it’s time to return to the stage.”

While the discharge ceremony was not open to the public for safety reasons, around 100 fans from Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, Japan and other countries gathered at the venue to welcome the stars.

A large balloon above the sports park read, “V is back, Taehyung, congratulations on your discharge. We support your new beginning.” Sightseeing buses wrapped in V’s image were parked near the venue.

Streets in front of Hybe building turn purple

Meanwhile, in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, hundreds of fans gathered in front of Hybe’s headquarters from early morning to mark the members’ return.

Trucks and buses with congratulatory messages and large images of RM and V lined the streets, while fans, many dressed in purple — BTS’ symbolic color — waved their national flags and photos of the BTS members.

Jayna, 28, flew in from the UK to join the celebration.

“This feels incredible. To be here in Seoul, to see the place where BTS grew up and started singing and dancing — it’s amazing,” she said. “I want to say to RM and V that you are a massive inspiration, and I love you so much!”

Ivory, 24, from Australia, arrived four days ago to take part in BTS Festa and the members’ discharge events. “I’m going to attend BTS Festa, go to J-Hope’s concert in Goyang and celebrate the members’ discharge,” she said, holding an Australian flag. BTS Festa is an annual celebration of BTS’ debut on June 13, and this year’s event will take place at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, June 13-14.

“To RM and V, thank you so much for your hard work. It’s been a long, long time without you. I’m so glad you’re back and finally free to do whatever you want to do,” Ivory added.

Leilani Santos, an Army in her 50s also from Australia, said, “I think we’ve all waited a long time, and we’ve kept the love alive. We want to reassure BTS that we’re not going anywhere.”

With RM and V now discharged, BTS is one step closer to regrouping.

Jin and J-Hope were discharged last year in June and October, respectively. Jimin and Jungkook are scheduled to complete their service Wednesday, while Suga will be discharged June 21.