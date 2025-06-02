Anticipation builds for the group’s return — starting with solo fan concerts and a major fan festival

“You waited for me, now what do you want? Say it all,” replied BTS member V when a fan asked, “Only nine days left before discharge — are you ready, Taehyung (V’s name)?” during a Weverse chat on Sunday.

Excitement is mounting among BTS fans, or Army, worldwide as all seven members will have completed their military service by the end of this month, marking the end of a nearly two-year hiatus and paving the way for a highly anticipated full-group comeback.

RM and V will be discharged on June 10, followed by Jimin and Jungkook on June 11. Suga, currently serving as a social service worker in an alternative form of duty, is scheduled for release on June 21.

This marks the conclusion of BTS’s military enlistment period, which began in December 2022 with Jin. Jin and J-Hope, who completed their service last year, have already resumed solo activities.

As the final discharge dates approach, speculation is swirling about when BTS will resume group activities. Industry insiders anticipate a full-group comeback as early as the end of this year or in the first half of 2026.

Jin and J-Hope take lead with global solo concerts

In the meantime, solo efforts by members have kept the group’s presence strong, both musically and in fan engagement. Jin, the first to return, has announced his first solo fan concert, “#Runseokjin_EP.Tour,” taking place June 28-29 at Goyang Sports Complex just outside Seoul. The concert is a spin-off of his solo variety series “Run Seokjin” and symbolizes his direct outreach to global fans. Seokjin is Jin’s Korean name.

Following the Seoul concert, Jin will embark on a global tour, performing 18 shows across nine cities: Chiba and Osaka in Japan; Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa and Newark in the US; London in the UK; and Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, J-Hope will conclude his global tour at the same venue it started with an encore concert “j-Hope Tour ‘Hope on the Stage’ Final” on June 13-14.

“We’re preparing thoroughly so that J-Hope’s signature explosive energy and immersive performance can be felt to the fullest,” BigHit Music said.

During the concert, J-Hope will debut a new digital single, “Killin’ It Girl (feat. GloRilla),” which caps off his solo single project. The label describes it as a hip-hop track that “honestly expresses the excitement of falling in love in an instant.” The track and its music video will be released at 1 p.m., KST, June 13.

J-Hope began his world tour Feb. 28 at KSPO Dome in Seoul and went on to perform 31 shows in 15 cities including New York, Chicago, Mexico City, Manila, Saitama, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Macao, Taipei and Osaka — drawing some 470,000 fans.

“Fans, myself included, are eagerly waiting to see what new synergies emerge among the members. Of course, we’re also excited to see them perform their old favorites,” said Grace Kao, a sociology professor at Yale University who also lectures on K-pop.

“Given how both J-Hope and Jin have showcased more mature versions of themselves, it’s likely that BTS’s new music will reflect that evolution. The members’ individual identities will likely stand out even more in the group’s next chapter,” she added.

‘BTS Festa’ returns bigger with fan-centered experiences

In addition to Jin and J-Hope’s solo events, the 2025 BTS Festa — an annual celebration of BTS’s debut on June 13 — will take place at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, on June 13-14, shortly after all members, except Suga, are discharged. Fans are buzzing over the possibility of surprise appearances or special events involving the full group.

This year’s Festa, which opened June 1, features an expanded setup with more than 20 exhibition booths across two halls. Highlights include a giant “Army Bomb (BTS official light stick)” light show and photo zone; “Voice Zone” featuring members’ voice messages; “Trophy Zone” displaying the group’s achievements and “BTS Locker,” an exhibit of the members’ personal items.

For fans unable to attend in person, BTS will also roll out diverse online content June 2-13, including “Hoseokjin Photos,” “Anchor Showdown,” “Hoseokjin’s 12:00” and “20130613 Congratulations,” offering global BTS fans a chance to participate in the festivities.