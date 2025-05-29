K-pop sensation to drop third song of solo single project

J-Hope of BTS is set to release a new single, “Killin’ It Girl (Feat. GloRilla),” on June 13, marking the 12th anniversary of the boy band's official debut.

The hip-hop track candidly expresses the fluttering excitement of falling in love at first sight. It follows J-Hope's solo singles released in March, “Sweet Dreams (Feat. Miguel)” and “Mona Lisa,” making it the third installment in his ongoing solo single project.

A snippet from the track reveals a sleek, rhythmic flow paired with a heavy beat, hinting at another addictive release. Ahead of the official drop, concept photos and a music video teaser will be unveiled sequentially to build anticipation.

The track features GloRilla, a rising star in the global hip-hop scene known for her bold raps and powerful energy. Her studio album "Glorious," released last year, reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200. She was also named as best new hip-hop artist at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

On June 13 and 14, coinciding with the release, J-Hope will hold the finale concerts of his solo world tour “Hope on the Stage” at Goyang Sports Complex in Gyeonggi Province, where he will perform “Killin’ It Girl” live for the first time.

J-Hope recently appeared on Apple Music’s radio program "The Zane Lowe Show" and shared his thoughts about the solo single project. He stressed that the sequence was designed by the flow and order of emotions in the overall composition. "The last single is my personal favorite, so please look forward to it," he said.