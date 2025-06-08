RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook to complete service on June 10–11

BTS members RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook are set to complete their mandatory military service next week, with Big Hit Music asking fans not to visit the discharge sites to ensure safety.

According to the agency’s notice on Hybe’s global fandom platform Weverse on Saturday, RM and V will be discharged on June 10, followed by Jimin and Jungkook on June 11.

“There will be no official event held on the day of their discharge,” Big Hit Music said. “We are concerned about potential safety hazards caused by overcrowding, as the site is shared with many other soldiers and is a confined space.”

The agency emphasized that the safety of both artists and fans is the top priority, and strongly urged fans to refrain from visiting the military sites.

Suga, who has been serving as a social service worker, will complete his alternative service on June 21.

Jin and J-Hope, the first BTS members to enlist, were discharged in June and October of 2024, respectively. Both members have resumed their solo activities.