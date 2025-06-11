Hundreds of fans gather in a town nearly 80 kilometers from Seoul to mark the occasion

YEONCHEON, Gyeonggi Province — Just a day after RM and V were discharged from the military, fellow BTS members Jimin and Jungkook stood before a crowd of some 500 fans Wednesday morning at Yeoncheon Public Stadium in Gyeonggi Province, marking the end of their 18-month mandatory military service.

Wearing their uniforms, the two arrived in a black vehicle and stepped out to a roaring welcome from local and international fans. They saluted and shouted “Unity!” before offering brief words of thanks, both appearing bashful as they reconnected with their supporters after a long absence.

“It’s been quite a long time, from COVID-19 to military service,” Jimin said. “Thank you so much for waiting. I think we can pick up where we left off and keep painting the picture we’ve been working on. We’ll prepare even better things to show you.”

Reflecting on his service, he added, “It was my first time in the military, and honestly, it wasn’t that easy. If you ever see soldiers passing by, I’d be very grateful if you could offer them kind words.”

Jungkook, smiling shyly, said, “It’s been a while since I’ve stood in front of cameras. I didn’t even put on makeup today, so I feel a bit awkward and don’t really know what to say.” He added, “To my fellow soldiers and seniors who finished their service earlier — thank you for enduring everything together with us.”

Due to the large turnout, the two completed their remarks in just under 20 minutes before boarding their vehicle and leaving the site.

Enlisting together, discharging side by side

Jimin and Jungkook enlisted together in December 2023 as active-duty soldiers in the Army's 5th Infantry Division.

Jimin served as an artilleryman and Jungkook as a cook. Both completed their service in the same unit, with their discharge ceremony held at 8:00 a.m., an hour earlier than RM and V’s 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Despite the early hour, fans from around the world filled the area near the event site, waving banners and fan sticks in support of the two stars. Some even climbed to the low rooftop of the stadium next to the open ground where the two K-pop stars appeared, trying to get a better view of the pair.

Although the discharge location and time were officially released only to media outlets, news had already spread after RM and V’s ceremony the day before, leading fans to travel nearly 80 kilometers from Seoul to Yeoncheon in hopes of catching a glimpse of Jimin and Jungkook.

From the moment fans entered Yeoncheon from Seoul, celebratory banners stretched along the road, spaced every 50 meters.

Each carried personal and passionate messages such as, “Jimin, we love you. Congratulations on your discharge,” “We’ve waited for this day when Jimin comes to catch us,” and “Golden treasure Jungkook, time to soar again.”

A Brazilian fan, who requested anonymity, shared, “This is my first time in Korea and I had never even heard of this town before, but I just had to come to see Jimin.”

Another fan from Indonesia said, “I’m so happy Jimin has returned safe and healthy. Now that he’s back with us, I feel so happy again.”

Full-group appearance expected soon

Ahead of their much-anticipated musical return as a group, fans are likely to see all the BTS members except for Suga together soon.

The group will hold their annual debut anniversary event, “2025 BTS Festa,” at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, on June 13 and 14. On those same days, J-Hope’s solo encore concert is scheduled at nearby Goyang Sports Complex, raising expectations that the other members may appear as guests.

Meanwhile, Suga, who is currently serving as a social service worker, is set to be discharged on June 21.