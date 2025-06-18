Returns of top girl groups — and BTS on the horizon — expected to revitalize sluggish market

K-pop heavyweights, including aespa, Twice and Blackpink are set to return in the second half of the year, raising hopes for a rebound in the stagnant K-pop industry.

These three acts represent the top-tier lineup from Korea’s so-called "Big 4" entertainment companies — SM, JYP and YG and Hybe — and their comebacks are expected to inject fresh momentum into the global K-pop scene.

All seven members of BTS will have completed their military service as of Saturday, and the industry is closely watching what could be the group’s first full-group activity since the release of their anthology album “Proof” in June 2022 — a pivotal moment that could further energize the K-pop market.

Leading this season’s comeback lineup is aespa, currently the most spotlighted act from SM Entertainment.

The quartet is set to unveil its physical single “Dirty Work” on July 24, marking its first release in nine months after October’s “Whiplash” EP. The upcoming release includes four tracks, featuring a version with US rapper Flo Milli, an English version and an instrumental.

Aespa will also kick off its third world tour, “2025 aespa Live Tour - SYNK : Aexis Line -,” with a three-day concert series at Seoul’s KSPO Dome from Aug. 29-31. Following a streak of million-seller albums including “Armageddon,” “Supernova,” and “Whiplash,” attention is now on whether aespa can extend its success.

JYP Entertainment’s flagship girl group Twice is also set for a busy summer.

The group will release its fourth studio album “With You-th” — named after its ongoing world tour — on July 11. The following week, from July 19-20, they will return to the domestic stage with concerts at Inspire Arena in Incheon, their first shows in about a year. All seats at the arena will be open 360 degrees to offer fans an immersive experience, with production support from the multimedia creative studio Moment Factory.

Twice will also take the stage as a headliner at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 2 and release its sixth Japanese LP “Enemy” on Aug. 27.

Meanwhile, Blackpink’s long-awaited comeback appears to be approaching.

In early June, sightings of the group filming a new music video in Seoul stirred global anticipation. YG Entertainment, on June 9, confirmed that Blackpink began shooting their new music video this month — the group's first confirmed release activity in nearly two years and eight months. While details such as the title and concept remain under wraps, the start of filming suggests that a full-group return is imminent.

“We’ll be announcing Blackpink’s new music soon,” YG founder Yang Hyun-suk had previously said via the company’s social media. The girl group is also scheduled to launch a new world tour in July, beginning with a show in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. The group will perform 31 shows in 16 cities, including stadium-level venues in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, London, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Jakarta, Bulacan, Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Goyang.

Why these comebacks matter

The return of these powerhouse girl groups — and the looming comeback of BTS — carries significance beyond fan excitement. It comes at a time when the growth of K-pop appears to be slowing.

According to data from Circle Chart, physical album sales in 2023 dropped 19.4 percent year-on-year to 93.28 million units, compared to 115.78 million units the previous year, marking the first decline since 2015. Digital streaming also saw a 7.6 percent decrease.

Music critic Lim Hee-yoon said the upcoming comebacks may offer a vital boost.

“From a global perspective, BTS and Blackpink are still the biggest names,” he said. “If acts like aespa and Twice follow through with strong performances, we could see a meaningful rebound in K-pop, Maybe not a massive boom, but definitely an upward shift.”