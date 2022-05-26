 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

N. Korea reports no new deaths for 3rd day amid COVID-19 outbreak

By Yonhap
Published : May 26, 2022 - 09:19       Updated : May 26, 2022 - 09:28
In this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency last Friday, a North Korean health care worker conducts disinfection work at the Pyongyang Central Zoo. (KCNA)
In this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency last Friday, a North Korean health care worker conducts disinfection work at the Pyongyang Central Zoo. (KCNA)

North Korea reported no new deaths for the third consecutive day and over 105,000 new suspected COVID-19 cases Thursday amid its virus outbreak.

More than 105,500 people showed symptoms of fever, but no deaths were reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

The total number of fever cases since late April in the nation, with a population of 24 million, came to more than 3.17 million as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, of which more than 2.9 million have recovered and at least 271,810 are being treated, it added. The death toll remains at 68.

The daily fever tally has been on a downward trend in recent days, with new cases under 200,000 for the fifth day in a row after reaching over 392,920 on May 15.

The North continued to urge people to remain vigilant in its fight against the virus, with the Rodong Sinmun, the country's main newspaper, carrying an article emphasizing the importance of disinfection work.

"Strengthening the disinfection work is a vital issue that determines the protection of precious lives, livelihood and future from the malignant virus," it said.

On May 12, North Korea reported its first COVID-19 case after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years and implemented a nationwide lockdown as it declared a shift to the "maximum emergency" virus control system. (Yonhap)

Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114