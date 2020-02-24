S. Korea advises self-quarantine for people with fever, respiratory symptoms

The South Korean government on Monday advised those with fever and respiratory symptoms to stop going to work or schools a day after the country raised its disease alert to the highest level in its fight against the rapidly spreading coronavirus.
The government aims to “stabilize” the situation in Daegu, which became a hotbed for the COVID-19 outbreak here, within four weeks in efforts to block community spread of the deadly virus from the southeastern city.
“There is a huge possibility of (the virus) spreading nationwide if community spread in Daegu is not effectively contained, given the size of infected patients in Daegu,” said Vice Health and Welfare Minister Kim Gang-lip at a regular briefing.
Some 28,000 Daegu citizens showing symptoms of cold will be tested for the coronavirus, he said, in a bid to detect those infected with the virus at an early stage to prevent community spread.
The move comes a day after the government raised the disease alert to the highest level as Korea reported additional deaths and spikes in infections just in days.
In the revised manual to be distributed to the public on preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus, those showing symptoms of infection should rest at home without going outside and watch the development of the symptoms.
As of Monday morning, the country reported 161 new cases, bringing the total infections here to 763, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Daegu saw the number of infections soar by 131 to 457, with most of them traced to the Daegu branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony.
The police said they dispatched some 618 officers to locate some 242 Shincheonji members who were out of touch. As of Monday morning, 221 of them were located, according to the National Police Agency.
A 62-year-old man who had been hospitalized at Cheongdo Daenam Hospital became the seventh casualty of the outbreak. A total of five deaths are linked to the hospital in Cheongdo, North Gyeongsang Province.
A total of 16 patients were in critical condition as of Monday afternoon, the KCDC said.
Some 18 people were released after making a full recovery and 8,725 people were awaiting test results as of Sunday afternoon.
