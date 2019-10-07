[Herald Interview] ‘Korea should stop funding coal power in Indonesia’

NATIONAL

Meiki Wemly Paendong, executive director of West Java at Indonesian environmental organization WALHI, speaks during an interview with The Korea Herald at Greenpeace Korea’s office in central Seoul on Monday. (Greenpeace Korea)

While the South Korean government has vowed to phase out coal and turn to clean energy to combat climate change and air pollution at home, it is supporting coal-fired power plants elsewhere -- Indonesia.The Korean government is virtually contributing to environmental damage as well as corruption in Indonesia by financially supporting Korean companies that are building coal-fired power plants there, according to an Indonesian environmental activist.“Land has been contaminated to the point where we cannot plant fruits anymore. Sea water was also severely contaminated, so the amount of fish in the sea plummeted. We have to go farther to catch fish,” said Meiki Wemly Paendong, executive director of West Java at WALHI, an environmental organization in Indonesia, during an interview with The Korea Herald on Monday morning.“Pollution got worse, with the locals contracting respiratory illnesses,” he said. “Local residents (living near the coal-fired power plant) are feeling that the plant is ruining everything.”There are about 3,000 households, who rely on mostly farming, fishing and sea ponds for a living, in the proximity of the 660-megawatt Cirebon 1 coal power station built by Doosan Heavy Industries.On Monday afternoon, Paendong was to testify at a parliamentary audit in Korea on the environmental damage being done by the Korea-funded coal power station and to protest an ongoing project to build the 1,000-MW Cirebon 2 coal-fired power plant in West Java, Indonesia.Hyundai Engineering & Construction began building the plant in 2016, with Export-Import Bank of Korea providing a 600 billion-won ($501 million) loan for the project. The construction is set to be completed in 2022.“When we witnessed the damage done by one coal-fired plant, we don’t want anymore,” he said.The project is also marred by bribery allegations. Hyundai is suspected of having given bribes to former Cirebon regent Sunjaya Purwadisastra through a broker, to win a permit to build the coal power plant.During a court trial, Sunjaya, who is implicated in other corruption allegations, admitted to receiving the money totaling about 6.5 billion rupiah ($460,000) in return for granting the Korean company the permit to build the plant in the city, according to Indonesian media.Indonesia’s Corruption Eradication Commission is investigating corruption allegations involving Hyundai.Korea is the world’s second-largest investor in the global coal-financing market -- mostly in Vietnam and Indonesia -- following China.Over the last decade, Korea has invested a combined 11.6 trillion won in 24 coal plant-building projects in seven countries through state-run banks, including the Export-Import Bank of Korea, the Korea Development Bank and Korea Trade Insurance Corp.There are some 124 coal-fired power stations in Indonesia, with the majority of them funded by China, Japan and Korea.However, the Indonesian government eyes the suspension of at least half of the plants in the wake of worsening environmental pollution.Indonesian activists filed a suit with a Korean court in August, asking for a ban on Korean export credit agencies’ funding for the building of 2,000-MW coal power plants -- Jawa-9 and Jawa-10 -- in Suralaya, Indonesia.Doosan Heavy Industries won the 1.6 trillion-won project in March, with Eximbank having expressed intent to fund the project. The construction was set to begin at the end of this year for completion in April 2024.“The investment is encouraging bribery in Indonesia. We ask the Korean government to halt financing coal-fired power plants in Indonesia,” the activist said.