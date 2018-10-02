[Andrew Sheng] Open society and closed minds

OPINION

Andrew Sheng

Why is it that in the last days of September, 10 years after the failure of Lehman Brothers, the world feels as if it is a dangerous place?President Trump’s remarkable speech to the United Nations this week was supposed to re-state the New Order that America has envisioned for the world. And all he got was a laugh.But it was an important speech, because it spelt out more clearly what everyone knew since January 2017 -- his administration is dismantling what America has stood for since World War II. Out goes the vision of a liberal rule-based stable world under US leadership. What replaces it is a “no holds barred” reality show of bilateral “Art of the Deal” negotiations supposedly to solve what is paining America. Never mind the collateral damage on everyone else, even if they are ultimately American consumers. What everyone heard is that the White House does not care too much about allies or enemies, only what is good for “America First,” trumped by the speaker’s ego.Speeches to the United Nations have never been about foreign policy. Speaking in front of 193 member countries, the national leader is actually addressing his home audience, a photo opportunity to show that as a member of the United Nations, your voice is heard by the whole wide world. Accordingly, other than the famous 1960 case of Soviet leader Khruschev making his point by banging his shoe at the podium, most national leader speeches to the United Nations are boring homilies. They tend to praise themselves, pay due respect to the UN, and expound what Miss Congeniality says in all beauty contests, “world peace!”What we got instead from President Trump was raw and edged, “America’s policy of principled realism means we will not be held hostage to old dogmas, discredited ideologies, and so-called experts who have been proven wrong over the years, time and time again.” That statement made a powerful indictment of “experts,” because his supporters feel that it is the elite experts that have run the country for 70 years who have let them down.If America is doing so well economically, militarily and technologically, why should its middle class feel so insecure? And it is lashing out at everyone else.The answer lies in not what the speech said, but what it omitted. Everywhere in the world, not least in America, the greatest existential concerns are inequality and climate change. Almost nothing was said about both issues, which are stressing societies and pushing immigration from poorer neighbors across borders to richer nations with cooler climates.Instead, what was decided was nonparticipation in the Global Compact on Migration, withdrawal from the Human Rights Council and nonrecognition of the International Criminal Court. There was also a barrage against OPEC, which contains some of the US’ strongest allies. If other bodies like the World Trade Organization or even the United Nations do not do America’s bidding, then the cutting of funds or withdrawal is a matter of time. Does that imply that the US will now veto every World Bank or IMF loan to members that she does not like?In short, it is all about anti-globalization. In the same breath that “We reject the ideology of globalism, and we embrace the doctrine of patriotism,” Trump appeals to the passion and pride of nationalism. “The passion that burns in the hearts of patriots and the souls of nations has inspired reform and revolution, sacrifice and selflessness, scientific breakthroughs, and magnificent works of art.”Never mind if a lot of that sacrifice and selflessness was by immigrants and new arrivals.Outsiders who used to admire America as an open society founded by immigrants with new ideas on how to build a more just society and free economy find instead one that has an increasingly closed mind to global issues. It does seem strange that American innovation, entrepreneurship and dynamism which drew continuously on new talent initially from Europe and then the rest of the world is now walling up its borders, physically, legally and mentally. There are 40 million immigrants in the US today, representing 13 percent of the US population. Immigrants founded nearly one-fifth of the Fortune 500 companies, such as Google, Procter & Gamble, Kraft, Colgate Palmolive, Pfizer, and eBay. Today, much of Silicon Valley talent feel like working in the United Nations, diverse, noisy and creative.The irony of America drawing on global talent and resources is that she has no need to pay for it from exports, but can easily print more dollars. In other words, the grand bargain of global trade was the ability of the US to pay for real goods and services with something that can be printed at near zero marginal cost. Even the Europeans are now creating a separate payment system outside the US dollar dominated SWIFT system to avoid being punished for “trading with the enemy.”When contracts of trust are being renegotiated, no one can feel at ease. One can never solve global problems unilaterally or even bilaterally, let alone calls for more national patriotism. And as the English writer Samuel Johnson scribbled in 1775, a year before US independence from Britain, “patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel.”Leadership has always been about generosity to those who are less well-endowed and fortunate than you are. Often, it is not generosity of kind, because that would be buying of votes, but generosity of spirit.This side of the Pacific, there is awareness that the tensions will not go away with Trump or a change in the November elections. What has happened is that the US establishment has put political interests ahead of economic interests, which means that any settlement will have to go beyond economic considerations.If trade and political tensions are in for the long haul, can the current US market enthusiasm have sufficient strategic patience?Now we understand why no one is laughing.Andrew Sheng writes on global issues from an Asian perspective. -- Ed.