Minister: Koreas to end war status, family separation

NATIONAL

South Korean Unification Ministry Cho Myoung-gyon said Friday the government will redouble its efforts to end the "longest war and parting on Earth," as he spoke about the recent peace mood in Korea.



He was referring to the 1950-53 Korean War, in which hostilities ended in only with an armistice, and the subsequent separation of families on the divided peninsula.



Addressing a ceremony hosted by South Koreans with hometowns in North Korea ahead of next week's Chuseok holiday, the minister cited the inter-Korean reconciliation that was highlighted again by President Moon Jae-in's visit to Pyongyang and Mount Paekdu.







(Yonhap)

The third summit talks between Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un produced agreements on improving bilateral ties and easing border tensions. Moon traveled to Pyongyang on Tuesday for a three-day trip."The two leaders had meals together four times and had lots of conversation, spending around 20 hours together," Cho said.This could be an important basis for the development of inter-Korean ties down the road, he added.Under the summit deal, Cho said, the two sides will make efforts to allow separated families to meet any time at the reunion center in the Mount Keumgang area on the North's east coast.Family members will also be able to talk to their relatives on the other side of the border via video calls and exchange letters and recorded messages, he said.Moon and Kim agreed to seek ways for separated families to visit their hometowns if possible, although it's not in the written accord, the Pyongyang Declaration, he added.The two Koreas are also making joint efforts to declare a formal end to the Korean War by the end of this year. (Yonhap)