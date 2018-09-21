Kim Jong-un says ‘I can’t quite make the shape’ while trying ‘finger heart’

NATIONAL

Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in pose on top of Paektusan. (Pyeongyang Press Corps.)

The South Korean fad of making “finger hearts” has crossed the border to the North, with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un himself trying the gesture while posing for photos on top of Paektusan.The gesture entails crisscrossing the thumb and index finger into a heart shape.According to South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae’s spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom, Kim Jong-un tried the gesture while posing for photographs with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Paektusan, in front of the crater lake Chonji, or Heaven Lake.“How do you do it? I can’t quite make the shape,” Kim Jong-un said.According to reports, Kim ultimately succeeded in making the gesture. His wife, Ri Sol-ju, stood next to him with her hands supporting his finger heart.Kim, Moon and their wives took a flight from Sunan International Airport in Pyongyang to Samjiyon Airport near the mountain. From there, they rode a bus to a stop halfway up the mountain and switched to track vehicles to reach the peak. On the way back down the two couples rode in a four-seater cable car.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)