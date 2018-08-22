Go to Mobile Version

Filipino-Indian couple caught stealing plastic bins from kimchi factory

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : Aug 22, 2018 - 18:02
  • Updated : Aug 22, 2018 - 18:02
A couple was booked without physical detention after police caught the two stealing dozens of plastic bins left out in front of a kimchi factory in the northern part of the city of Gwangju, police said Tuesday.

The Filipino-born woman, 40, who had recently obtained Korean citizenship, and her Indian husband, 27, allegedly stole 66 empty plastic bins from the kimchi factory, making three trips in the process, at around 10 p.m. on Aug. 10.


This photo is not relevant to the contents of the article. (Yonhap)

The stolen plastic bins had been used by factory workers for storing “jeotgal,” or salted seafood, and corn syrup.

The woman reportedly works as an instructor at a study center, while her husband buses tables at a restaurant.

Authorities said the couple reportedly sold the plastic bins for 1,000 won (90 cents) each at an antique shop. They claimed to have committed the thefts to “top up their salaries, earning a little on the side.”

By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)


