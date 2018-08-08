Go to Mobile Version

Woman dies after bee venom therapy

By Park Jin Won
  • Published : Aug 8, 2018 - 16:40
  • Updated : Aug 8, 2018 - 16:40
A 38-year-old woman with severe back pain died after having an allergic reaction to bee venom at a traditional Korean medicine clinic in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, police said Wednesday.

According to the Bucheon Ojeong Police Station, she went into anaphylactic shock during an acupuncture procedure on May 15.

(AP)

An emergency medical team rushed her to a university hospital in Seoul, but the victim passed away in early June amid recovery.

The National Forensic Service’s autopsy report confirmed that the woman died from a severe allergic reaction to bee venom.

Authorities said they are currently investigating the clinic director’s alleged involvement in the woman’s death due to medical negligence.

The director has denied the allegation, claiming to have carried out the proper emergency treatment.

