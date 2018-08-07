4 kittens rescued from drain with umbilical cord still attached

A resident passing by the Janghowon sports center heard the kittens crying from inside the drain and reported it to the town’s fire station.
Fire fighters entered the drain and went 1.5 meters inside to rescue the kittens, who still had their umbilical cords attached.
Rescuers said that the furry creatures appeared only recently born.
“We could not find their mother cat nearby. We rescued the kittens to prevent any infections from the water that had collected inside the drain,” said a fire fighter.
The kittens are set to be transferred to an animal shelter.
By Park Jin-won (jpark13@heraldcorp.com)