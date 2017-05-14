Seventeen to launch first world tour in July

Seventeen’s agency made the announcement via Seventeen’s official website Saturday.
|(Pledis Entertainment)
“In this year’s world tour, Seventeen will visit 13 cities. Members will perform various songs and performances in the unique way of Seventeen’s style,” Pledis Entertainment said in a statement.
After the first concert, the tour will hit Saitama, Japan on July 26 and 27, Bangkok on Aug. 5 and Hong Kong on Aug. 12. Then the group will head to North America, visiting Chicago, Dallas, Toronto and New York in the same month.
|A poster for “2017 Seventeen 1st World Tour Diamond Edge” (Pledis Entertainment)
Seventeen will return to Asia and visit five more cities, including Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Singapore in September, before wrapping up the four-month tour in Manila, the Philippines on Oct. 6.
In 2016, the boy band embarked on its first Asian tour and fan meeting series “2016 Seventeen 1st Asia Tour: Shining Diamonds,” in which the group visited nine cities in Asia.
The 13-member act debuted with its first EP “17 Carat” with lead track “Adore U” in May 2016. Seventeen released its latest mini album “Going Seventeen” with main track “BoomBoom” in December, topping music charts in both Korea and abroad.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)