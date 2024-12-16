[Herald Review] BoyNextDoor launches first tour with refreshing energy

BoyNextDoor performs during the "Knock On Vol. 1," held at Inspire Arena, Incheon, Sunday. (KOZ Entertainment)

BoyNextDoor held the group's first stand-alone concert “Knock On Vol.1” and announced a January comeback.

The two shows at Inspire Arena in Incheon on Dec. 14-15 mark the group’s first solo concert since debuting in May 2023.

The six members, dressed in blue jeans and black jackets, made a dramatic entrance by leaping up from the stage floor amid fireworks. They kicked off the show with “Earth, Wind and Fire,” followed by “Dangerous,” where the stage was enveloped in intense red lighting and laser effects.

As a year-end concert, holiday-themed performances were also part of the show. The members returned to the stage wearing colorful wool sweaters, hats and scarves, transforming the atmosphere with the soft songs “Call Me” and “Dear. My Darling.”

Riding on a sky-blue rooftop-shaped lift resembling the group's logo, the members sported reindeer antler headbands, Santa Claus capes and snowman props as they performed “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.” They moved closer to the fans on the second and third floors, making eye contact and sharing holiday cheer.

The energy peaked during the “Fadeaway” performance, where the audience stood and waved their light sticks. The members crossed a bridge that descended from the ceiling, approaching fans seated further away, sparking thunderous cheers from the crowd.

The performance of “ABCDLOVE” featured the group's official characters Bbnexdo, who were officially launched Dec. 10. Designed to resemble the members’ personalities and appearances, the characters danced alongside the members, in a playful and lively scene.

Next, the group performed “Nice Guy,” the main track from its third mini album “19.99.” Accompanied by 20 backup dancers, they delivered a large-scale, high-energy performance. The concert closed with a live performance of “400 Years,” a fan song previously released on YouTube.

Leader Myung Jae-hyun commented, “We kept most of the arrangements true to the original songs for this concert. Since it’s our first concert, we wanted to showcase BoyNextDoor’s originality.”

At the concert's end, the six-member group announced a comeback in January, drawing loud cheers from fans.

Following the Incheon concert, the group will continue its tour in 13 cities across Asia, including Tokyo and Osaka in Japan, as well as Hong Kong and Jakarta, Indonesia.