Korea Entertainment Producer’s Association issues statement against NewJeans

The Korea Entertainment Producer’s Association released a statement Friday condemning NewJeans for “unilaterally” terminating their exclusive contract with its agency Ador.

It is the second organization from the K-pop industry that publicly defined its position in favor of Ador, after the Korea Management Association urged NewJeans on Monday to retract their decision.

“An exclusive contract is not just a document, but the result of shared trust and promises. The notion that such contracts can be unilaterally terminated without concrete justification is deeply concerning,” KEPA said in a statement.

The association criticized NewJeans for failing to present concrete evidence to support their claims of contract termination. Furthermore, it condemned the group’s actions in holding a press conference to unilaterally announce the termination, calling it an “irresponsible move” that disregards both legal standards and industry norms.

The KEPA also expressed concern over allegations of “tampering,” a practice in which third parties encourage artists to breach existing contracts. The association claimed that internal personnel within NewJeans’ agency allegedly colluded with external parties to facilitate the termination of the group’s contract.

“If these allegations are true, this would constitute a new form of high-level tampering, which severely undermines trust in the entertainment industry,” the statement read.

The KEPA further warned that the abrupt contract termination by NewJeans, a globally successful group in its third year, sets a dangerous precedent that could harm the sustainability of the K-pop industry.

“Agencies take on significant financial risks and dedicate extensive resources to discovering and nurturing artists. If such irresponsible contract terminations are tolerated, it will not only destroy trust but also deter future investments in the K-pop industry,” KEPA added.