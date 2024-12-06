Most Popular
Korea Entertainment Producer’s Association issues statement against NewJeans
NewJeans reiterates their stance on terminating exclusive contract with Ador on FridayBy Kim Jae-heun
Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 15:40
The Korea Entertainment Producer’s Association released a statement Friday condemning NewJeans for “unilaterally” terminating their exclusive contract with its agency Ador.
It is the second organization from the K-pop industry that publicly defined its position in favor of Ador, after the Korea Management Association urged NewJeans on Monday to retract their decision.
“An exclusive contract is not just a document, but the result of shared trust and promises. The notion that such contracts can be unilaterally terminated without concrete justification is deeply concerning,” KEPA said in a statement.
The association criticized NewJeans for failing to present concrete evidence to support their claims of contract termination. Furthermore, it condemned the group’s actions in holding a press conference to unilaterally announce the termination, calling it an “irresponsible move” that disregards both legal standards and industry norms.
The KEPA also expressed concern over allegations of “tampering,” a practice in which third parties encourage artists to breach existing contracts. The association claimed that internal personnel within NewJeans’ agency allegedly colluded with external parties to facilitate the termination of the group’s contract.
“If these allegations are true, this would constitute a new form of high-level tampering, which severely undermines trust in the entertainment industry,” the statement read.
The KEPA further warned that the abrupt contract termination by NewJeans, a globally successful group in its third year, sets a dangerous precedent that could harm the sustainability of the K-pop industry.
“Agencies take on significant financial risks and dedicate extensive resources to discovering and nurturing artists. If such irresponsible contract terminations are tolerated, it will not only destroy trust but also deter future investments in the K-pop industry,” KEPA added.
Meanwhile, following Ador’s recent legal action to affirm the validity of its contract with NewJeans, the group has reiterated their stance on terminating the agreement. In a statement released on Friday, NewJeans emphasized that, as of November 29, 2024, they are no longer affiliated with Ador and asserted that the agency has no authority over their activities.
NewJeans criticized Ador, claiming that the agency failed to adequately argue that there were no violations of their exclusive contract. Instead, Ador repeatedly insisted that the contract could not be terminated until the company recovered its investments. However, NewJeans countered by asserting that they have already generated profits exceeding the investment made by Ador and Hybe, mother company of Ador.
Addressing Ador’s lawsuit seeking judicial confirmation of the contract’s validity, NewJeans expressed regret over what they perceive as misleading public statements by the agency, which suggest the contract remains in effect.
The group also voiced concerns about alleged surveillance and defamation by Ador, describing such actions as causing “fear and disgust.”
While fulfilling remaining scheduled commitments, NewJeans’ supporting staff have faced significant harassment from Ador and Hybe, including sudden inspections and equipment confiscation. They condemned these actions as unethical and inhumane, expressing distress over the broader impact on those associated with them.
“We hope the trial will reveal in detail the circumstances that compelled our decision to terminate the exclusive contract and the reasons behind Ador’s breach of contract,” NewJeans said.
