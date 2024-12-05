BTS RM's documentary to be released in 110 countries

A documentary film chronicling the making of BTS leader RM's solo album was released Thursday in theaters in 110 countries, including Korea.

The film "RM: Right People, Wrong Place" captures the eight-month journey behind RM’s second solo album, "Right Place, Wrong Person." It offers an intimate look at RM navigating the multiple roles of BTS' leader, solo artist and an ordinary man named Kim Nam-joon.

Directed by Lee Seok-jun, the documentary also features the production process of RM's album, showcasing collaborations among artists in South Korea, Japan and the UK, as well as behind-the-scenes footage from music videos like "Come Back to Me" and "Groin."

In the film, RM candidly describes himself as "a person who wants to love himself more," sharing, "I just wanted to tell my story. To truly love yourself, you need to be honest with yourself — that’s the key."

The documentary premiered at the 29th Busan International Film Festival in October, where it was officially invited to the Open Cinema section, marking the first time a K-pop-themed documentary was screened in the section.