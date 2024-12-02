[Herald Review] NCT Dream wraps up 3rd world tour with grand finale

From left: NCT Dream members Chenle, Jeno, Haechan, Mark, Jaemin, Renjun and Jisung perform during "The Dream Show 3 Dream Scape Finale in Seoul," held in Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Sunday. (SM Entertainment)

NCT Dream successfully wrapped up its third world tour with all seven members onstage, including Renjun who returned from hiatus.

The final performance of "The Dream Show 3: Dream Scape Finale in Seoul" took place Sunday at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. Throughout the three-show finale concert series, which ran from Friday to Sunday, a total of 60,000 fans attended, showcasing the group’s immense popularity.

As the central stage screen opened like a massive door and the members appeared, the arena erupted in cheers. Against a backdrop of dancers clad in red, the members, dressed in black, kicked off the show with intense songs like “Box,” “No Escape” and “SOS.” The stage came alive with perfectly timed fireworks and flames.

The members thanked the audience in Korean, Chinese, Japanese and English before powering through “Poison” and “119” with purple lighting and fog effects creating a mystical ambiance.

The mood shifted during their performance of “Walk With You,” a track from their winter special album "Candy," as they charmed the audience with their boyish, playful energy. During “Never Goodbye” from their second full-length album "Glitch Mode," small lights descended from the ceiling like twinkling stars while fans sang along, filling the dome with their voices.

Creative stage props also stood out. For “Chewing Gum,” the members rode electric skateboards across the wide stage and greeted fans in every corner. After a blackout, lights revealed the members holding rings to perform “When I’m With You” as if making heartfelt proposals.

Toward the concert's climax, NCT Dream performed five tracks rearranged with a live band sound — “Dream Run,” “Fireflies,” “Trigger the Fever,” “Hello Future” and “Broken Melodies” — further elevating the energy in the arena.

During the encore, the group performed “Dive into You,” “Heavenly,” “ANL” and “Like We Just Met” on moving carts and hot-air balloon-shaped moving stages, which allowed them to interact with fans even in the upper tiers of the venue.

Renjun, who had been on a break due to anxiety since April, expressed his gratitude during the final moments of the concert. He shared his joy at being back on stage after six months of rest, having only joined the last three world tour performances.

“I’m so grateful to myself for overcoming everything and standing here on stage again. But honestly, it’s all thanks to you who have supported me. Because you’ve been lifting me up, I’m able to come back and say these words to you now,” Renjun said.

Haechan also expressed appreciation for the group’s resilience, saying, “During these six months, we’ve been managing the tour, album preparations and so many other things. It was physically exhausting, but all members have endured it incredibly well. Let’s give them a round of applause.”