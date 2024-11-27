'Harbin' redefines Korean cinema with reimagining of Ahn Jung-geun

Most Popular
'Harbin' redefines Korean cinema with reimagining of Ahn Jung-geunBy Kim Da-sol
Published : Nov. 27, 2024 - 13:44
“Harbin,” which has been confirmed for a Christmas release, is poised to redefine Korean cinema by reimagining the legendary historical figure Ahn Jung-geun with world-class visuals and sound.
While Korean films revisiting the period of Japanese colonization and the independence movement are nothing new, “Harbin” takes a fresh approach.
Instead of portraying Ahn Jung-geun solely as a martyr and activist, the film reimagines him as a military leader commanding the Korean Independence Army. Hyun Bin takes on the role of Ahn.
Set in 1909, the film follows a group of revolutionaries in Harbin, China, as they navigate betrayal and danger in their fight for Korea's independence from Japanese colonial rule.
While director Woo Min-ho (“Inside Men,” “The Men Standing Next”) drew on his expertise in his historical storytelling for “Harbin,” ensuring a gripping and immersive experience, the film’s lead actor Hyun Bin shared his thoughts on portraying a real-life character.
“The pressure and responsibility of playing a real person are indescribable. On the other hand, I was grateful for the opportunity to portray such a meaningful figure. As we filmed on set, that sense of responsibility grew even stronger. I felt positively influenced by the character's sincerity, energy and passion, which pushed me to put my all into each movement, line and scene, collaborating closely with the director to bring this character to life,” Hyun told reporters during a press conference held in Seoul on Wednesday.
“In the end, I feel like taking on this film was the right choice,” the 42-year-old actor said.
The cast also includes Park Jung-min, Jo Woo-jin, Jeon Yeo-bin, Park Hoon, Yoo Jae-myung and Lee Dong-wook, who star as independence fighters in solidarity with Ahn.
While “Harbin” weaves edge-of-your-seat suspense with intricate plots of betrayal and relentless pursuit taking place in the bitter cold of Harbin, cinematographer Hong Kyung-pyo (“Parasite,” “Snowpiercer”) captures the film’s landscapes and intricate details.
On-location filming in Mongolia, Latvia and Korea adds authenticity to the imagery. The London Symphony Orchestra recorded the film’s emotionally resonant soundtrack at the legendary Abbey Road Studios.
“Harbin” hits theaters on Dec. 25.
