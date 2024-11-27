'Harbin' redefines Korean cinema with reimagining of Ahn Jung-geun

“Harbin” lead actor Hyun Bin poses for a photo during a press conference held in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

“Harbin,” which has been confirmed for a Christmas release, is poised to redefine Korean cinema by reimagining the legendary historical figure Ahn Jung-geun with world-class visuals and sound.

While Korean films revisiting the period of Japanese colonization and the independence movement are nothing new, “Harbin” takes a fresh approach.

Instead of portraying Ahn Jung-geun solely as a martyr and activist, the film reimagines him as a military leader commanding the Korean Independence Army. Hyun Bin takes on the role of Ahn.

Set in 1909, the film follows a group of revolutionaries in Harbin, China, as they navigate betrayal and danger in their fight for Korea's independence from Japanese colonial rule.