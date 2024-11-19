Lee Seung-gi to mark 20th anniversary with album release next month

Most Popular
Lee Seung-gi to mark 20th anniversary with album release next monthBy Hong Yoo
Published : Nov. 19, 2024 - 15:29
Singer and actor Lee Seung-gi is celebrating his 20th debut anniversary with a new album next month.
According to Big Planet Made Entertainment, Lee will drop “With” on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.
This marks Lee’s first physical album release in four years since his seventh LP “The Project” in December 2020.
Reflecting on this 20-year career as a singer, Lee shared his enthusiasm and vision for the upcoming album, the agency said.
The album title symbolizes reuniting and collaborating once again with fellow musicians who have supported Lee throughout his journey.
The singer had previously hinted at his renewed focus on music during his fan meeting “7300+” held this summer after his move to Big Planet Made Entertainment in April.
Currently, Lee is starring on TV Chosun’s variety show “Survival King: Tribal Wars” and is set to return to the big screen with “About Family” on Dec. 11, marking his first film in six years.
