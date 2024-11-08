NewJeans to appear on biggest year-end festival in Japan

Most Popular
-
1
Trump wins US election, foreshadows policy shift
-
2
Allies face test with return of Trump’s transactional diplomacy
-
3
North Korean leader may seek another summit with Trump, but chances for deal seen as slimmer
-
4
Yoon congratulates Trump
-
5
South Korean won tumbles after Trump wins US presidential election
-
6
Korea on alert over reshaped global economy during Trump's 2nd term
-
7
‘Trump may seek surprise NK deal at expense of Seoul’
-
8
Yoon apologizes but denies wife's role in state affairs
-
9
Poster of Kim Jong-un behind bars launches S. Korean groups' anti-NK campaign in Geneva
-
10
Korean auto, battery firms buckle up for second Trump term
NewJeans to appear on biggest year-end festival in JapanBy Lee Jung-youn
Published : Nov. 8, 2024 - 14:53
NewJeans will be the first K-pop girl group to perform at one of Japan’s largest year-end festivals, "Countdown Japan 24/25," the group's agency announced Thursday.
Countdown Japan 24/25 will take place from Dec. 28-31 at Makuhari Messe in Tokyo, and NewJeans will perform on the final day, adorning the last day of 2024.
Countdown Japan is Japan's largest indoor year-end festival, established in 2003, featuring Japan’s top artists every year. Following their appearance at Japan's major music festival "Summer Sonic" last August, NewJeans’ invitation to perform at Countdown Japan this year highlights their immense popularity in the country.
The five-member group released their debut Japanese single "Supernatural" in June this year, achieving million-seller status. The title track topped Japan's major music charts immediately upon release, as well as Korean music charts.
In addition, NewJeans set a record as the fastest foreign artist to perform at Tokyo Dome, achieving this milestone in just 1 year and 11 months since their debut. The group's Tokyo Dome fan meeting "Bunnies Camp 2024 Tokyo Dome," held on June 26-27, sold out, drawing a total of around 91,200 attendees.
More from Headlines
-
Prosecutors target key man in presidential couple's political drama
-
First lady to keep low profile as Yoon’s ratings hit new low
-
Murder charge sought over death of mentally disabled student who was pushed into sea