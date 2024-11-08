NewJeans to appear on biggest year-end festival in Japan

NewJeans will be the first K-pop girl group to perform at one of Japan’s largest year-end festivals, "Countdown Japan 24/25," the group's agency announced Thursday.

Countdown Japan 24/25 will take place from Dec. 28-31 at Makuhari Messe in Tokyo, and NewJeans will perform on the final day, adorning the last day of 2024.

Countdown Japan is Japan's largest indoor year-end festival, established in 2003, featuring Japan’s top artists every year. Following their appearance at Japan's major music festival "Summer Sonic" last August, NewJeans’ invitation to perform at Countdown Japan this year highlights their immense popularity in the country.

The five-member group released their debut Japanese single "Supernatural" in June this year, achieving million-seller status. The title track topped Japan's major music charts immediately upon release, as well as Korean music charts.

In addition, NewJeans set a record as the fastest foreign artist to perform at Tokyo Dome, achieving this milestone in just 1 year and 11 months since their debut. The group's Tokyo Dome fan meeting "Bunnies Camp 2024 Tokyo Dome," held on June 26-27, sold out, drawing a total of around 91,200 attendees.