Twice to appear as special guest at Coldplay concerts

Girl group Twice will perform as a special guest at Coldplay's upcoming concerts in Korea.

JYP Entertainment shared the news via its official social media post saying, "We look forward to Twice’s stunning visuals and stage presence at Coldplay’s world tour.”

Coldplay is set to perform six shows in Korea as part of its "Music of the Spheres" world tour at the Goyang Sports Complex on April 16, 18, 19, 22, 24 and 25. Twice will appear at all six shows, joining the first Coldplay concert in Korea in eight years since 2017.

Meanwhile, the nonet has been proving its appeal globally this year. Twice recently wrapped up its fifth world tour, "Ready To Be," with 51 performances across 27 cities, including major stadiums worldwide. They performed at venues such as SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, MetLife Stadium in New York, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Jakarta International Stadium in Indonesia and Nissan Stadium in Kanagawa, Japan.

Earlier this year, the group’s 13th mini album, "With YOU-th," reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Twice will make a comeback on Dec. 6 with its 14th mini-album, "Strategy." The title track features American rapper Megan Thee Stallion.