Twice to become first K-pop performer on Amazon Music Live

K-pop girl group Twice will become the first K-pop artist to perform on Amazon Music Live in the US.

According to their agency, JYP Entertainment, Twice will take the stage on Amazon Music Live on Nov. 21 at 9 p.m., local time, with the performance later available on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch channels.

Now in its third season, Amazon Music Live is an online streaming concert series that airs live right after the broadcast of games from the National Football League, one of the largest professional sports leagues in the US.

Previous performers have included various global artists like Ed Sheeran, A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, and Metro Boomin. This season’s lineup includes Jelly Roll, Big Sean, Halsey and J Balvin.

Debuting in 2015, Twice has garnered immense popularity not only in South Korea and Japan but also across North America. In June and July 2023, as part of their fifth world tour, "Ready to Be," the group performed at LA’s SoFi Stadium and New York’s MetLife Stadium, marking the first time a K-pop girl group had headlined these iconic venues.

Twice is also set to release its 14th mini album, "Strategy" on Dec. 6. The album’s title track, "Strategy," will feature American rapper Megan Thee Stallion.