Hyundai renews hydrogen vision with more advanced Initium SUV

Hyundai Motor on Monday introduced a concept version of Initium, a hydrogen fuel-cell sport utility vehicle, adding a new chapter to its 27-year commitment toward renewable energy solutions.

“The new addition to the hydrogen-powered SUV lineup will debut next year,” said Chang Jae-hoon, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor, at a press conference at Hyundai Motor Studio in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. “Moving beyond mobility, we have introduced our hydrogen value chain business, HTWO, which encompasses hydrogen production, storage, transport and applications (at the CES 2024).”

Hyundai’s hydrogen initiatives are taking shape in various locations, including Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, and Ulsan in Korea, as well as Guangzhou in China, Austria, Switzerland and the US states of California and Georgia. These regions are at the forefront of the emerging hydrogen society, featuring hydrogen-powered vehicles and logistics solutions.

The CEO also hinted at possible business tie-ups with Toyota and General Motors on hydrogen mobility, highlighting that involving many industry players in the future energy sector could bring down expensive hydrogen prices, which are currently higher than the charging costs for electric vehicles.

Chang noted that Hyundai Motor Group is also exploring diverse clean energy applications, such as transportation, heavy machinery and power generation, to boost hydrogen supply and eventually lower the price.

For 27 years, Hyundai Motor has strived to develop hydrogen vehicles, overcoming a series of economic crises since establishing a research team for the energy source in 1998. The company partnered with UTC Power, the US-based fuel cell supplier for spaceships, in 2000 to launch its hydrogen car project and developed its first hydrogen fuel cell system for the Santa Fe SUV.

In 2005, Hyundai Motor established a research center in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, accelerating its development of hydrogen vehicles. During a visit to the institute, then-Chairman Chung Mong-Koo, who currently serves as honorary chairman, encouraged researchers by saying: “Great creations are rarely the result of a single attempt. When envisioning cars, don’t let costs limit your imagination. It’s not necessary to produce 100 identical vehicles merely for cost efficiency. If you end up crafting 100 unique cars, that’s perfectly acceptable.”

In 2013, Hyundai introduced its first mass-produced hydrogen car, the Tucson ix Fuel Cell, which sold around 1,000 vehicles in Europe, followed by the launch of the Nexo SUV in 2018.

The new Initium SUV is Hyundai Motor’s answer to its decadeslong investments and research to capitalize on one of the Earth’s abundant resources and speed up the hydrogen economy.

Compared to the Nexo, the Initium boasts an extended driving range and performance, enhanced interior space and advanced safety features.

On a full charge, it can drive up to 650 kilometers – the world’s longest range for a hydrogen car – largely thanks to its improved system optimization of power semiconductors and increased hydrogen tank storage capacity.

The SUV provides more legroom and headroom for the second row, as well as more trunk space. It features a “route planner” service for drivers looking to charge the SUVs in the nearest station. It also includes nine air bags, along with reinforced front multiframe and side body structures for improved crash protection.

Its vehicle-to-load system can power external devices up to 100 kilowatt-hours – one-third of a household’s average monthly power consumption in Seoul.