'Displeased' woman files 2,000 false complaints, petitions

A woman who filed around 2,000 false reports, petitions and complaints against the authorities has been arrested, Busan police said, as her case was forwarded to the prosecutors Thursday.

According to the Busan Sasang Police Station, the suspect is accused of filing multiple complaints and petitions against 16 officers at the station from February to April. This included false claims of officers physically abusing or harassing her.

She reportedly admitted to filing the false claims in the police investigation, saying that she was "displeased" toward the officers, who she perceived to be "unkind" or "not considerate toward her feelings."

Investigation found that from September of 2022, she filed some 800 complaints against the police, 100 petitions via the state-run e-People website, and numerous more against government officials, including the workers at 119 emergency rescue services, totaling around 2,000 false claims.