Feel the autumn at Seoul Silver Grass Festival

Children pose in the silver grass field at World Cup Park in western Seoul on Sunday during the Seoul Silver Grass Festival. (Yonhap)

The Seoul Silver Grass Festival is taking place at World Cup Park in Mapo-gu, western Seoul until Friday.

The 23rd edition of the annual festival opened on Saturday, running through Friday, according to Seoul City.

The festival, themed "Silver Grass Embraces the Wind, Wish and Dream,” offers views of the park's shining silver grass waving in the autumn breeze and a chance to take part in other events.

The city is holding a light show at the park, visualizing the wind blowing through the silver grass field. The 10-minute-long show can be seen at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. every day during the festival.

The park also features photo zones and busking zones. Weather permitting, visitors can enjoy a variety of songs and performances from 2 p.m. to 5:40 p.m. every day with no need for a reservation.