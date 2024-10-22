No. of foreign nationals on old-age pension crosses 10,000

Over 10,000 foreign nationals are receiving South Korea's Old-age Pension, the main benefit provision of the country's national pension system, a figure that has continuously increased since 2019, data showed Monday.

Subscribers to the mandatory pension become eligible for benefits when they fulfill two conditions: They must have paid premiums for at least 10 years and reached the pension age, which is currently 63 for the Old-age Pension, and 58 for a reduced Early Old-age Pension.

According to National Pension Service data submitted to Rep. Kim Mi-ae of the ruling People's Power Party, a total of 26.8 billion won ($19.4 million) was granted to 10,410 foreign nationals in the first half of 2024.

The number of such recipients has increased from 3,421 tallied in 2019 to surpass 10,000 for the first time this year.