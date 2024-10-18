[What to play]Nostagic Korean ballads perfect for autumn

When temperatures drop and leaves begin to change color, many Koreans turn to Korean ballads, wallowing in the lonesome mood associated with falling leaves and the passing of the year close at hand. Numerous artists have continued the legacy of these nostalgia-evoking Korean ballads known for their soft vocals and sorrowful melodies.

Sung Si-kyung -- 'On The Street'

When talking about Korean ballads, singer Sung Si-kyung is almost always mentioned. His uniquely beautiful and expressive voice has gained him immense popularity.

Sung debuted in 2000 and has numerous hit songs including “On The Street,” one of his signature tracks.

Released in October 2006 as the main track of his fifth studio album "The Ballads," the song was composed and written by Yoon Jong-shin, a singer-songwriter who now leads the K-pop agency Mystic Story.

Yoon initially created the song around 2002 or 2003, and had offered it to several female singers who refused it because of its difficulty. Sung discovered the song while visiting Yoon's studio and the rest is history.