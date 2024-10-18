NCT’s Jaehyun to drop new single ‘Unconditional’ on Oct. 24

Most Popular
NCT’s Jaehyun to drop new single ‘Unconditional’ on Oct. 24By Hong Yoo
Published : Oct. 18, 2024 - 15:49
NCT’s Jaehyun is releasing a new single “Unconditional” on Oct. 24 before beginning his mandatory military service.
According to SM Entertainment, the single “Unconditional” will be available on various music platforms, including Melon, Flo, Genie, iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, QQ Music, Kugou Music and Kowo Music.
Jaehyun's first solo album, "J," released in August, showcased a diverse range of R&B tracks that highlighted his artistic sensibility and musical spectrum.
The new single is expected to have deeper emotional nuances.
Additionally, Jaehyun is scheduled to hold his first solo fan concert “Mute” on Oct. 26-27 at the Olympic Handball Stadium in Seoul.
The last day of the concert will be streamed live online through various global platforms, including Beyond Live and Weverse.
Jaehyun then begins his mandatory military service on Nov. 4.
He will serve in an Army band until his discharge in May 2026.
