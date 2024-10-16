[Herald Interview] 'Hanok hotels offer more than a one-night stay'

The hanok stay platform Butler.Lee CEO Lee Dong-woo poses for photos at Bukchon Lounge in Jongno-gu, central Seoul on Oct. 10. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Since his decision to start a part-time job at a local guest house in the bustling neighborhood of Hongdae as a university student in 2017, Lee Dong-woo -- CEO of the hanok stay platform Butler.Lee -- knew that he had a great passion for the hospitality business.

“I felt that offering other people a place to sleep meant something special,” Lee said in an interview with The Korea Herald at Bukchon Lounge in Jongno-gu, central Seoul on Oct. 10.

As a former music major at Korea National University of Arts, the young CEO thought that providing hotel services was similar in some ways to music.

Just as a musician needs to spend a huge amount of time preparing to perform for an audience, hotel managers have to put their utmost effort into providing their guests with satisfying one-night stays, according to Lee.

“Handling hotel rooms -- a very personal, sensitive and complex area -- and meeting the pickiest guests’ expectations are challenging tasks, but witnessing their satisfaction is to me something unrivaled by anything in the world,” Lee said.

Living the life he always wanted as a hanok hotel CEO, Lee manages almost 40 hanoks, which are mainly located in the iconic tourist destination of Bukchon Hanok Village.

Having communicated with countless local and overseas guests, Lee felt that the hanok experience could be expanded.

“Many tourists who come to Butler.Lee to stay in a hanok are extraordinarily interested in cultural experiences, ranging from food and popular travel spots to special learning opportunities and daily Korean life. This is why we began to organize a range of cultural activities,” he explained.