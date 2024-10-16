Korea's well-to-do live longer, healthier lives: report

People with higher incomes are likely to live longer and healthier lives than those with lower incomes, government data showed Tuesday.

The "healthy life expectancy" -- defined as the period of years one is expected to live with no major health issues -- was 73.4 years in 2021 for South Koreans in the top 20 percent of incomes, according to Ministry of Health and Welfare data submitted to Rep. Kim Nam-hee of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea.

But for those in the bottom 20 percent in 2021, the healthy life expectancy was 65.2 years.

A decade earlier in 2011, the top 20 percent were expected to live healthily for 71.8 years, while the number for the bottom 20 percent was 64.7 years. This means that while the figures for both groups increased during the intervening 10 years, the discrepancy between them grew from 7.1 years to 8.2 years.

The life expectancy of an average Korean was 82.7 years as of 2022, according to Statistics Korea. The figure had been on a gradual upward trend from 80.2 years in 2010, although it decreased compared to the 83.6 years recorded in 2021.

"Life expectancy continues to increase, but the polarization of health due to income keeps getting worse ... We must push for more equality among the medical systems in each region, and a universal health plan," Kim said.