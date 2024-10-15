Construction worker falls to his death at 5-star hotel in Incheon

Most Popular
Construction worker falls to his death at 5-star hotel in IncheonBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : Oct. 15, 2024 - 15:56
A 39-year-old construction worker replacing an elevator at a five-star hotel in Yeongjongdo, Incheon sustained a critical injury on Monday, after he fell 12 stories from the building.
According to the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency, he was working to remove an old elevator when he fell around 5:36 p.m., all the way to the sub-level floor of the hotel. He died despite the medical treatment he received at a nearby hospital.
Police will request the National Forensic Service to perform an autopsy on his body, and is conducting an investigation into the case.
Reports indicate possible violations of the law when the accident occurred. Regulations under the Occupational Safety and Health Act mandate a supervisor to accompany a worker in operations related to elevators. It also requires the worker to wear a safety harness to prevent falls.
But local media outlets, citing rescue authorities, reported that the worker was alone at the time of the accident, and was not wearing the safety equipment.
