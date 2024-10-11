BTS’s V and RM celebrate Han Kang’s Nobel Prize in literature win

BTS members RM (left) and V congratulate South Korean novelist Han Kang's Nobel Prize in literature win on their social media, Thursday. (RM's and V's Instagram)

BTS members RM and V have expressed excitement and congratulations in response to South Korean novelist Han Kang's Nobel Prize in literature win on Thursday.

RM took to his social media to celebrate the news with a heart and crying emoji, showing his joy for Han Kang’s achievement. V followed suit, writing, "I read ‘Human Acts’ while in the military. Congratulations!" showing his admiration for the author.

RM has previously recommended Han's works on multiple occasions, including "Human Acts" and "The Vegetarian," which he personally read and suggested to fans. Known for his love of reading, RM has long been an advocate of Han’s literary contributions.

The Swedish Academy’s Novel Committee announced on Thursday that Han Kang was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature, marking the first time an Asian female author has won the prestigious award.

This is Korea’s second Nobel Prize win, following the late President Kim Dae-jung’s Peace Prize in 2000, and the first for an Asian author since China’s Mo Yan in 2012. The academy praised Han’s "intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life" as the reason for her selection.

Currently, BTS members are serving their mandatory military service, with the exception of Jin, who was discharged in June. J-Hope is set to be the second member to finish his service, with his discharge scheduled for Oct. 17.