Seoul unveils new perks for pregnant women

An emblem promoting support and accommodations for pregnant women (Ministry of Health and Welfare)

The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Wednesday rolled out a package of benefits for pregnant women, a move to provide support for expectant mothers amid the city's record-low fertility rate.

Effective immediately, pregnant women in the capital will enjoy priority access and discounts at various municipal facilities. The Gocheok Sky Dome and Jamsil Indoor Swimming Pool are offering a 50-percent discount on usage fees and sports lessons. The Seoul World Cup Stadium is waiving entrance fees for its stadium tours.

Cultural venues are also getting in on the act, with special exhibitions at city-run museums, including the Seoul Museum of Art, offering reduced admission for expectant mothers.

Future mothers will also be able to bypass long queues at major cultural events hosted by the city. This “fast-track” entry system, first trialed at last month's Seoul Music Festival, is set to expand to city-sponsored events as well.

These benefits can be accessed through the "Seoul Wallet" app, the country's first app-based verification system for pregnant women. Valid up to six months after the baby's due date, the digital card does away with the need to carry physical documents.

Additionally, a complaint hotline has been established at city hall and all 25 district government offices, providing a direct channel for expectant mothers to address any grievances or inconveniences.

Seoul's new support package comes as South Korea grapples with a fertility crisis unmatched anywhere else in the world. The country recorded 0.72 births per woman in 2023, a figure projected to decline further to 0.68 in 2024, according to government statistics.

Seoul, with its dense population and steep living costs, fares the worst among the country's major cities, posting a staggering fertility rate of 0.55 last year.

In response, the city has been ramping up efforts to offer more support for expectant mothers and families. Since July 2022, the city has provided 700,000 won ($520) in transportation subsidies to pregnant women. Last year, it began offering 1 million won to households for postpartum care, and more recently, it introduced subsidies of up to 500,000 won for medical checkups for pregnant women aged 35 and older.

Pregnant foreign residents are also eligible for the transportation subsidy if they are married to a male Korean national.

City officials say they hope these measures will ease some of the burdens of pregnancy and childbirth and encourage more families to consider having children.

As to whether pregnant foreign nationals are eligible for the benefits announced on Wednesday, Seoul city officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.