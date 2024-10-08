Fire at multi-unit home in Gwangju kills 1 man

Most Popular
Fire at multi-unit home in Gwangju kills 1 manBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : Oct. 8, 2024 - 12:15
A fire broke out early Tuesday morning in Gwangju, killing one man, local fire authorities said.
According to the Gwangsan Fire Station, flames engulfed a multi-unit residential building around 4:32 a.m. The victim in his 50s was unable to escape and was found dead after the firefighters extinguished the fire at around 5:13 a.m.
The victim was a resident of a first-floor unit of the building.
A couple in their 60s inhaled smoke during the evacuation, but did not suffer any major injuries.
The cause of the fire remains unclear, and authorities will continue to investigate and assess property damage.
