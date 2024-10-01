[Photo News] Armed Forces Day

Most Popular
-
1
Psy's touch or new trend in music? P Nation’s solo stars lose their shine
-
2
Seoul to hold grand military parade on Tuesday, disrupting major city routes
-
3
Park Zi-a, the actor who played 'The Glory' heroine's mother, dies
-
4
Shut up and dance
-
5
NewJeans fans corner Hybe amid PR backlash, looming National Assembly audit
[Photo News] Armed Forces DayBy Lim Jae-seong
Published : Oct. 1, 2024 - 19:29
A grand military parade took place in central Seoul on Tuesday in celebration of South Korea's Armed Forces Day.
The parade showcased diverse forces, including around 5,000 military personnel and 340 pieces of equipment, marching along a 1.5-kilometer stretch from Sungnyemun to Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul for an hour from 4 p.m.
For the parade, military personnel and vehicles carrying weapons and soldiers traveled from Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, to the parade venue, resulting in some arterial roads being blocked between 1:40 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.
Here are the photos from Tuesday’s marches.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon warns North Korea against nuclear attack attempt
-
Korea pursues ‘fire-free’ batteries amid EV fears
-
'Smart pill'? Prescriptions for ADHD meds spike