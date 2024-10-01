Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Psy's touch or new trend in music? P Nation’s solo stars lose their shine

    Psy's touch or new trend in music? P Nation’s solo stars lose their shine
  2. 2

    Seoul to hold grand military parade on Tuesday, disrupting major city routes

    Seoul to hold grand military parade on Tuesday, disrupting major city routes
  3. 3

    Park Zi-a, the actor who played 'The Glory' heroine's mother, dies

    Park Zi-a, the actor who played 'The Glory' heroine's mother, dies
  4. 4

    Shut up and dance

    Shut up and dance
  5. 5

    NewJeans fans corner Hybe amid PR backlash, looming National Assembly audit

    NewJeans fans corner Hybe amid PR backlash, looming National Assembly audit
  1. 6

    Israel targets Palestinian group in first strike on Beirut center

    Israel targets Palestinian group in first strike on Beirut center
  2. 7

    Brit pop legend Oasis to perform in Seoul next year

    Brit pop legend Oasis to perform in Seoul next year
  3. 8

    BTS’ Suga fined W15m for e-scooter DUI

    BTS’ Suga fined W15m for e-scooter DUI
  4. 9

    [KH Explains] Is Hyundai-GM partnership win-win to beat Tesla, Chinese rivals?

    [KH Explains] Is Hyundai-GM partnership win-win to beat Tesla, Chinese rivals?
  5. 10

    Court rules Itaewon tragedy was 'foreseeable'

    Court rules Itaewon tragedy was 'foreseeable'
소아쌤

[Photo News] Armed Forces Day

By Lim Jae-seong

Published : Oct. 1, 2024 - 19:29

    • Link copied

A grand military parade took place in central Seoul on Tuesday in celebration of South Korea's Armed Forces Day.

The parade showcased diverse forces, including around 5,000 military personnel and 340 pieces of equipment, marching along a 1.5-kilometer stretch from Sungnyemun to Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul for an hour from 4 p.m.

For the parade, military personnel and vehicles carrying weapons and soldiers traveled from Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, to the parade venue, resulting in some arterial roads being blocked between 1:40 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Here are the photos from Tuesday’s marches.

South Korean Marine Corps march on Sejongdaero on Tuesday, as a part of military parade held in celebration of South Korea's Armed Forces Day. (Yonhap) South Korean Marine Corps march on Sejongdaero on Tuesday, as a part of military parade held in celebration of South Korea's Armed Forces Day. (Yonhap)
The Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team stages a flight over Jongno-gu, central Seoul, during the military parade commemorating Armed Forces Day on Tuesday. (Yonhap) The Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team stages a flight over Jongno-gu, central Seoul, during the military parade commemorating Armed Forces Day on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Honor guards and marching bands of South Korean military forces join the military parade along Sejongdaero northbound from Namdaemun to Gwanghwamun in central Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap) Honor guards and marching bands of South Korean military forces join the military parade along Sejongdaero northbound from Namdaemun to Gwanghwamun in central Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Soldiers riding a K-2 Black Panther tank wave to citizens near Hangang Bridge, centeral Seoul, on their way to the parade venue on Tuesday. (Yonhap) Soldiers riding a K-2 Black Panther tank wave to citizens near Hangang Bridge, centeral Seoul, on their way to the parade venue on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Two Korean War veterans Song Chi-seon (back right) and An Sang-jeong (back left) are seen in a parade for patriotic heroes and their families in Jung-gu, central Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap) Two Korean War veterans Song Chi-seon (back right) and An Sang-jeong (back left) are seen in a parade for patriotic heroes and their families in Jung-gu, central Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

United States Forces Korea servicemen take part in a military parade in Jung-gu, Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap) United States Forces Korea servicemen take part in a military parade in Jung-gu, Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines