[Photo News] Armed Forces Day

A grand military parade took place in central Seoul on Tuesday in celebration of South Korea's Armed Forces Day.

The parade showcased diverse forces, including around 5,000 military personnel and 340 pieces of equipment, marching along a 1.5-kilometer stretch from Sungnyemun to Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul for an hour from 4 p.m.

For the parade, military personnel and vehicles carrying weapons and soldiers traveled from Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, to the parade venue, resulting in some arterial roads being blocked between 1:40 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Here are the photos from Tuesday’s marches.