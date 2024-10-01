80-year-old model awarded ‘best dressed’ in Miss Universe Korea

Choi Soon-hwa (center) poses after winning the best dressed award in the 2024 Miss Universe Korea contest in Gangnam, Seoul, Monday. (AP-Yonhap)

An 80-year-old contestant was chosen as the best dressed in this year’s Miss Universe Korea contest on Monday, having just missed the chance to become the oldest member of the Miss Universe competition.

Choi Soon-hwa, who turns 81 this month, fell short of the ultimate crown in the event in Gangnam, southern Seoul. But her admirable efforts won her the consolation prize of best dressed in the contest.

Han Ariel, a 22-year-old fashion school student, took the top prize and will represent the country in the 73rd Miss Universe, to be held in Mexico in November. Han was also awarded the "Miss Universe The Korea Herald Prize" onstage by the sponsor of Monday's event, The Korea Herald.

Despite missing out on the top prize, Choi made international headlines in the limelight of this year's competition.

Choi debuted at the age of 74 in Seoul Fashion Week as the first senior model to step on the runway of the event.

She had worked in hospitals for 20 years after falling into financial difficulties when she was in her 50s, Choi said in interviews with local media.

But she garnered appreciation as a model, featured in magazines and advertisements, after practicing her runway walk in the hospital corridors while her patients slept.

Choi applied to this year’s Miss Universe contest after the pageant removed restrictions concerning age, which had been in place until last year’s competition.

The 32 Korean women, including Choi and Han, competed in Monday's event after passing the preliminary round on Sept. 22. The Korea Herald jointly supported the Korean pageant with local entertainment broadcaster Yedang Media.