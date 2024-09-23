Home

피터빈트

Aespa to drop new mini-album ‘Whiplash’ next month

By Kim Jae-heun

Published : Sept. 23, 2024 - 13:54

    • Link copied

Promotional photo for aespa's fifth mini-album Promotional photo for aespa's fifth mini-album "Whiplash" to be released Oct. 21 (SM Entertainment)

Aespa is set to make its highly anticipated return next month with “Whiplash,” the girl group's fifth mini-album.

The six-track album will be released on multiple music platforms at 6 p.m. KST, Oct. 21. Showcasing Aespa’s unique musical style, it will feature title track “Whiplash” alongside tracks of a variety of genres, according to SM Entertainment.

Expectations for "Whiplash" are high after the massive success of the group's first full-length album “Armageddon” in May, which featured the record-breaking hit "Supernova,"

Supernova made history by holding the No. 1 spot on South Korea’s largest music platform, Melon, for the longest period of 15 consecutive weeks in its 20-year history, further cementing Aespa's position as a top K-pop act.

Currently on its second world tour, “2024 Aespa Live Tour – SYNK: Parallel Line,” Aespa is performing to sold-out crowds across Asia and Australia.

The group has expanded the tour to North and South America as well as Europe.

Pre-orders for “Whiplash” began Monday through both online and offline retailers.

