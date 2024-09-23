Aespa to drop new mini-album ‘Whiplash’ next month

Most Popular
-
1
Torrential rainfall forces 1,500 to evacuate, causes widespread damage to homes, roads
-
2
[KH Explains] Can smart chargers ease tensions over EV fires?
-
3
1 in 5 households to have breadwinner over 80 in 30 years
-
4
Assembly to review disputed appointment of national soccer team coach
-
5
New Fifty Fifty off to strong start
Aespa to drop new mini-album ‘Whiplash’ next monthBy Kim Jae-heun
Published : Sept. 23, 2024 - 13:54
Aespa is set to make its highly anticipated return next month with “Whiplash,” the girl group's fifth mini-album.
The six-track album will be released on multiple music platforms at 6 p.m. KST, Oct. 21. Showcasing Aespa’s unique musical style, it will feature title track “Whiplash” alongside tracks of a variety of genres, according to SM Entertainment.
Expectations for "Whiplash" are high after the massive success of the group's first full-length album “Armageddon” in May, which featured the record-breaking hit "Supernova,"
Supernova made history by holding the No. 1 spot on South Korea’s largest music platform, Melon, for the longest period of 15 consecutive weeks in its 20-year history, further cementing Aespa's position as a top K-pop act.
Currently on its second world tour, “2024 Aespa Live Tour – SYNK: Parallel Line,” Aespa is performing to sold-out crowds across Asia and Australia.
The group has expanded the tour to North and South America as well as Europe.
Pre-orders for “Whiplash” began Monday through both online and offline retailers.
More from Headlines
-
Can smart chargers ease tensions over EV fires?
-
NK nuclear test 'possible' around US election in Nov., says Yoon aide
-
Ex-Moon aide slammed from both sides over remarks on leaving Koreas divided