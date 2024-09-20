Home

US military personnel booked for beating taxi driver over fare dispute

By Lim Jae-seong

Published : Sept. 20, 2024 - 16:59

Taxis wait for customers in front of Seoul Station, central Seoul. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

A US soldier has been booked for assaulting a taxi driver in Dongducheon, Gyeonggi Province, local media reported Thursday.

The US soldier -- a man in his 20s -- is being investigated for causing injuries to the driver while they were arguing about the taxi fare on Sept. 1, Dongducheon Police Station told local media Thursday.

The soldier was charged 77,000 won ($58) for traveling from Seoul's Hongdae neighborhood to the city at around 8 a.m.

He attacked the driver in his 70s on a sidewalk, and left the driver with injuries including fractions in facial bones, which needed three weeks of treatment.

Though the suspect ran from the scene, police found him entering a US Army base in Dongducheon by analyzing nearby CCTV records.

The suspect reportedly stated in the police investigation that he was drunk and furious at the driver for charging more than expected.

Police are looking into the case without detaining the suspect and plan to send the case to the prosecution within October.

