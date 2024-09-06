Park Bo-young, Ahn Jae-hong to host Busan film fest opening ceremony

Actors Park Bo-young and Ahn Jae-hong have been announced as the hosts of the opening ceremony of the 29th Busan International Film Festival, which kicks off Oct. 2.

The 29th BIFF’s opening ceremony takes place at the Busan Cinema Center BIFF Theater at 7 p.m., Oct. 2.

Park, 34, made her acting debut with drama series “Secret Campus” (2006) and rose to prominence as a leading rookie in Korean cinema after hit family comedy “Scandal Makers” (2008).

In 2015, her film “Collective Invention” (2015) was invited to the Open Cinema section and “The Silenced” (2015) was invited to the Korean Cinema Today – Panorama section.

Ahn Jae-hong, who left a strong impression with a distinctive performance in “The King of Jokgu” (2014), became widely known through TV series “Reply 1988” (2015-2016), “Fight for My Way” (2017) and “Be Melodramatic” (2019).

The 38-year-old actor’s shocking yet strong performance in Netflix series “Mask Girl” (2023) earned him Best Actor of the Year at the Director’s Cut Awards 2024.

Ahn was at BIFF in 2013 for “Sunshine Boys” (2013) and last year for TV series “LTNS” (2024).

The 29th BIFF takes place from Oct. 2 to 10.