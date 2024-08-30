Samsung-TSMC foundry rivalry renewed in Germany

The Samsung Foundry Forum 2023 was held in Munich in October last year. (Samsung Electronics)

The top two global semiconductor foundries -- Samsung Electronics and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. -- are competing in the automotive semiconductor market in Germany, where major car manufacturers are located.

Despite the recent contraction of the automotive semiconductor market due to a decline in demand for electric vehicles, the two companies’ efforts to prepare for future market demand seem actively underway.

Samsung’s foundry division is set to hold a forum in Munich, Germany, in October, following two similar events in the US and Korea. At this year's forum, the Korean tech giant plans to share updates on its automotive chip process roadmap, according to sources.

Sources speculate that the company will likely announce the completion of the 14-nanometer embedded MRAM, or eMRAM, development, which is a next-generation core memory semiconductor for automotive applications.

At last year’s forum, Samsung announced its plans to prepare for mass production of 2-nm automotive solutions by 2026 and to introduce next-generation eMDRAM with an 8 nm process in 2026 and a 5 nm process in 2027.

As part of another effort, Samsung in 2020 relocated its European office from Frankfurt to Munich -- an automotive hub home to the headquarters of major car manufacturers, such as Audi and BMW.

The new office has been focusing on securing automotive chip orders by conducting open recruitment for foundry sales positions since the first half of this year.

"We will make automotive semiconductors a future growth engine. ... By 2027, we aim to increase the revenue share of non-mobile products in the foundry business to over 50 percent,” a Samsung Electronic official said.

Despite its efforts to secure both foundry orders and target the automotive memory chip market there, some experts called for a more active push from Samsung, citing TSMC’s aggressive investment.