[Test Drive] Renault’s Grand Koleos delivers loaded tech at value-packed price

The new Renault Grand Koleos hybrid sport utility vehicles, shown in Urban Grey (left) and Mineral Copper (right), cruise across a bridge in South Korea. (Renault Korea)

Renault Korea has been in a slump, with sales in Korea nosediving from nearly 100,000 units in 2020 to just 22,000 last year. Now, the company is pinning its hopes on the Grand Koleos, a new mid-size hybrid sport utility vehicle, to spark a comeback. With its debut marking Renault Korea’s most ambitious launch in four years, the big question is: Does the Grand Koleos have what it takes to turn things around? The Korea Herald reporter took it for a spin on a test drive in Busan last Tuesday to find out. The Grand Koleos offers an appealing price point, starting at 37.77 million won ($28,270) for the base Techno trim, with mid-range Iconic at 41.52 million won and the premium Esprit Alpine trim at 43.52 million won. Given the high-tech features and hybrid performance on offer, this pricing strategy positions the Grand Koleos as a value-packed option in the mid-size SUV segment, against direct competitors like the Kia Sorento and Hyundai Santa Fe.

(Moon Joon-hyun/The Korea Herald) (Moon Joon-hyun/The Korea Herald)

The vehicle makes a good first impression with its well-balanced design, which is distinctly Renault, with its rhombus-shaped emblem front and center on a body-colored grille. The SUV’s long 2,820-millimeter wheelbase and short overhangs give it a sporty, assertive stance. It’s a design that feels modern without being overly aggressive, appealing to drivers who appreciate a bit of style but don’t need to shout about it.

Renault Grand Koleos' expansive openR Panorama Screen integrates three 12.3-inch screens: one for the instrument cluster, one for the central display and one for the passenger. (Moon Joon-hyun/The Korea Herald)

Inside, the cabin impresses with a first-in-Korea feature for a domestic carmaker -- a passenger-side display. The SUV is equipped with Renault's expansive openR Panorama Screen system, which seamlessly integrates three 12.3-inch screens: one for the instrument cluster, one for the central display and one for the passenger. Though they offer the driver and front passenger their own personal command centers, the sheer amount of information can be overwhelming at first.

The digital cluster, similar to what you'd find in a Tesla, provides detailed visuals of your car and surrounding vehicles, along with immediate access to navigation. (Moon Joon-hyun/The Korea Herald)

The cluster displays navigation and vehicle information with a level of detail reminiscent of Tesla’s interface, yet the lack of a traditional circular gauge layout might not appeal to everyone. The passenger can adjust climate controls and enjoy media content, such as Disney+, without distracting the driver, thanks to a 3M security film that keeps the passenger screen invisible from the driver’s seat. Renault clearly had families in mind when designing the Grand Koleos. Despite being 35 millimeters shorter than the Kia Sorento, it offers more knee room in the second row -- 320 millimeters, to be exact. The trunk is equally generous, with a 633-liter capacity that expands to 2,034 liters with the rear seats folded flat, making it ideal for everything from groceries to weekend getaways.

(Moon Joon-hyun/The Korea Herald) (Moon Joon-hyun/The Korea Herald)

During my 165-kilometer test drive from Renault Korea’s Busan plant to a scenic resort in Geoje, the Grand Koleos proved itself to be a smooth operator, particularly in city driving. The E-Tech hybrid system, which pairs a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine with a 1.64-kilowatt-hour battery, delivers a total of 245 horsepower. The transition between electric and gasoline power was almost seamless, offering a quiet, electric-like driving experience at lower speeds. However, the suspension felt a little too stiff, resulting in a somewhat bouncy ride over rougher roads. Fuel economy, though promising on paper, fell short in practice. Renault claims the Grand Koleos can achieve up to 1,000 kilometers on a single tank. My test drive, which involved varying levels of regenerative braking, yielded just 12.5 kilometers per liter -- well below the official mileage of 15.6. The SUV does, however, spend up to 75 percent of its time in electric mode during city driving, which is a plus for urban commuters. The Grand Koleos is also packed with advanced driver assistance systems, or ADAS, boasting up to 31 features even in the base model. One of the most touted features is the Active Driver Assist, which combines intelligent cruise control with lane-centering assist and automatic lane change assist. However, they didn’t perform as consistently as I expected during my test drive. The lane-keeping and gap-maintaining functions, in particular, struggled to work reliably and consistently.

Renault Grand Koleos' full auto parking assist system at work (Moon Joon-hyun/The Korea Herald) Renault Grand Koleos' full auto parking assist system at work (Moon Joon-hyun/The Korea Herald)