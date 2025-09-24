Launched in Korea in September, Kia’s EV5 represents the brand’s latest step in electrification, positioned in the compact sport utility vehicle segment long led by its best-selling Sportage. With its roomy interior and cutting-edge safety features, the EV5 caters to families seeking comfort and drivers looking for a versatile, adventure-ready ride.

On Tuesday, the Korea Herald test-drove the EV5 for about 100 kilometers between Hanam and Gapyeong in Gyeonggi Province, covering both highways and winding country roads.

From the exterior, the EV5 conveys a strong sense of volume. Measuring 4,610 millimeters in length and 1,875 millimeters in width, it fits within the compact SUV class, yet its carefully balanced mix of bulk and angular lines gives it a more commanding presence.

The contrast between the flat hood and the sharply rising windshield, in particular, creates a bold impression reminiscent of traditional combustion-engine SUVs, appealing to those who feel nostalgic for the classic, angular designs that have become less common with electrification.

Thanks to its space-efficient electric powertrain, the EV5 offers more interior room than Kia’s other compact SUVs, approaching the space of Kia’s mid-sized models. The two-row layout provides generous legroom for all passengers and up to 965 liters of trunk space — enough to accommodate children’s gear or leisure equipment with ease.

On the road, the EV5’s driver-assistance features stood out, offering advanced safety support exceptional among mid-range electric SUVs.

The head-up display provided detailed information, including Korea’s uniquely colored road markings, traffic camera alerts and the movements of nearby vehicles. It also highlighted vehicles approaching from the rear with distinctive warning indicators.

The lane-centering assist maintained precise and reliable control, keeping the vehicle centered in its lane even when the driver briefly released the steering wheel on curves. Adaptive cruise control automatically adjusted the vehicle’s speed to match speed limits and changing road conditions.

An infrared sensor behind the steering wheel monitored the driver’s attention to prevent distraction while using the advanced assistance systems. It issued audible and visual alerts whenever distracted eye movements were detected.

The drive was mostly on highways where regenerative braking is less frequent, but the EV5 still achieved about 6.0 kilometers per kilowatt-hour, exceeding the rated efficiency of 5.0 km per kWh. Powered by CATL’s 81 kWh nickel-cobalt-manganese battery, the model is rated for up to 460 kilometers on a single charge.

Despite the battery placement under the cabin floor, headroom remained generous, while the sunroof enhanced the sense of openness. The cabin's insulation against exterior noise was effective, as evidenced by the contrast in sound levels with the windows closed versus open.

However, the suspension system left some room for improvement. Vibrations from the road could be felt inside the cabin during high-speed driving. Body roll during sharp highway ramp turns was also not fully absorbed, even though the steering itself felt light and responsive.

The base Air trim of the EV5 starts at 48.55 million won ($34,813) in Korea, while the Earth and GT-Line trims are priced at 52.3 million won and 53.4 million won, respectively. With state and local EV subsidies, buyers can purchase the SUV in the low 40-million-won range.

The EV5’s competitive pricing makes it an attractive option in the electric SUV segment, especially when considering its advanced safety features and practical interior space. Kia plans to gradually begin deliveries of the EV5 in other markets, including Europe and Canada, starting from the second half of 2025.