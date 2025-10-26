While their advanced performance and driving dynamics have excited enthusiasts, high-performance models often face the dilemma of limited public appeal due to high prices and a lack of daily comfort.

Aiming to broaden appreciation for performance driving through lower barriers to entry, Hyundai Motor Company has combined sports car-like power and handling with everyday practicality in its new high-performance series, the Ioniq 6 N electric sedan.

On Thursday, The Korea Herald test-drove Hyundai’s second electric N model at the HMG Driving Experience Center in Taean-gun, South Chungcheong Province, pushing it through a series of intense maneuvers, followed by a 22-kilometer drive on nearby public roads.

With a familiar exterior similar to the Ioniq 6, the sedan offers generous second-row legroom and a spacious trunk.

Concerning performance, it demonstrated explosive power during the test. With a maximum output of 609 horsepower, the car can accelerate from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in just 3.2 seconds.

In N Launch Control mode, which assists acceleration from a standstill, the car delivered an instant launch, surging beyond 200 kilometers per hour on the roughly 500-meter straight course.

The strong, effortless acceleration also carried over to public roads. After tilting the seat back and lowering it like in a sports car, the Ioniq 6 N delivered a strong sense of immersion as the sedan accelerated.

Hyundai’s effort to enhance the immersive driving experience extends to the artificial sound system. It reproduces three types of sounds: familiar engine-like, racing-inspired and futuristic tones, all designed to match the car’s acceleration.

The Ioniq 6 N moved fluidly throughout the test drive, thanks to its seamless electric powertrain and highly responsive steering. The rear responded precisely to the front, enabling swift maneuvers and a liberating sense of control. This responsiveness was further demonstrated on a dedicated zigzag course, where the car maintained agile position changes even at around 60 kilometers per hour.

Beyond ordinary steering adjustments, the Ioniq 6 N caters to drift enthusiasts. Through its central display, its N Drift Optimizer allows precise adjustment of drift initiation sensitivity, drift angle, and wheel spin, enabling up to 300 possible combinations in its advanced N driving mode for enthusiasts to fine-tune the car’s drift behavior and balance.

Although these features may seem overwhelming at first, the Ioniq 6 N’s stability and balance made it approachable even for drivers new to high-performance cars.

Compared to the Ioniq 5 N SUV, Hyundai’s first electric N model, the sedan features a lower roll center. This reduces body roll and keeps the car flatter through turns, enhancing stability and a planted feel on the road.

Thanks to this sports car-like setup, the car remained grounded when cornering at 80-90 kilometers per hour on the track. This stability also helped the driver enjoy high-speed driving on public roads with confidence.

The car’s electronic suspension enhances stability by sensing road conditions through chassis movements and adjusting accordingly, minimizing cabin vibrations for a smoother ride. Hyundai says this “stroke-sensing electronically controlled dampers” was first applied to the Ioniq 6 N, among its models.

The sedan is currently sold in Korea for 79.9 million won ($55,600), which can be lowered with government electric vehicle subsidies.

While the price is relatively higher than other Hyundai EV models, it remains lower than comparable high-performance vehicles, making performance driving more accessible to a broader range of customers, the company said.