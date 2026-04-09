New 911 Turbo S blends hybrid power with track-level performance

Porsche has launched the new 911 Turbo S — the most powerful variant of its iconic 911 lineup — in Korea, blending track-level performance with everyday usability.

Powered by a new T-Hybrid system, the model marks a shift toward electrification, but with a clear focus: enhancing performance rather than efficiency.

At its core is a newly developed powertrain delivering up to 711 horsepower and 81.6 kilogram-meters of torque, making it the most powerful production 911 to date. The lightweight 400-volt hybrid system, first introduced in the 911 Carrera GTS, adds 61 horsepower over the previous generation.

The result is immediate. The car accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 2.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 322 kilometers per hour.

A dual e-turbo system — integrating electric motors within the turbines — works with a 3.6-liter boxer engine to deliver near-instant throttle response and sustained high-speed performance. It is a hybrid in form, but unmistakably performance-driven in intent.

The Korea Herald recently test-drove the 911 Turbo S at Inje Speedium in Gangwon Province, alongside other 911 variants including the Carrera 4 GTS and GTS Touring.

From the outset, the Turbo S stood apart.

Throttle and braking inputs were met with sharp, immediate responses, while at higher speeds the car remained firmly planted. Even under heavy braking, forward pitch was minimal, underscoring its composure.

Acceleration was particularly striking. Even light pedal input translated into rapid speed gains, and performance held steady on inclines, allowing the car to quickly close gaps on the track.

Switching to Sport and Sport Plus modes amplified both sound and response, delivering a more aggressive driving character without sacrificing stability.

Compared with other models driven that day, the Turbo S offered noticeably higher levels of responsiveness, stability and overall driving precision.

The car’s wider stance — measuring 4,551 millimeters in length and 1,900 millimeters in width — reinforces its low, athletic profile, complemented by rounded HD Matrix LED headlights.

“For over 30 years, the 911 Turbo S has been our flagship within the 911 lineup,” said Porsche Korea CEO Mathias Busse. “It has always pushed the boundaries of performance while maintaining everyday usability.”

The new 911 Turbo S is set to begin customer deliveries in Korea next month, with prices starting at 342.7 million won ($231,400) for the Coupe and 358.9 million won for the Cabriolet.